Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,276 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,308 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intel by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,878,572,000 after acquiring an additional 31,575,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after buying an additional 15,475,631 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,071,308,000 after buying an additional 13,035,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,385,842,000 after buying an additional 4,678,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.97. 17,180,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,410,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

