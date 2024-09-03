Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Short Interest Down 6.4% in August

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the July 31st total of 137,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSJR. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,684,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,288,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% during the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 186,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 94,411 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,927,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 50,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,238. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $22.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

