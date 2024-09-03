Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Short Interest Down 6.4% in August

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the July 31st total of 137,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSJR. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,684,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,288,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% during the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 186,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 94,411 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,927,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 50,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,238. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $22.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.