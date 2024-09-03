Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.73

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.72, with a volume of 251014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 894,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,598,000 after purchasing an additional 308,974 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 47,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 26,441 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 261.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,491,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,078,000 after purchasing an additional 731,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $462,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

