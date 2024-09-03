Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.73

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.72, with a volume of 251014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.