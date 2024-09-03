Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 14,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 187,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ opened at $476.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.50. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

