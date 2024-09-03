Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 144.2% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

XMLV stock opened at $60.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $870.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $60.34.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

