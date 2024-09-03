IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.40.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 38,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $65.03 and a twelve month high of $111.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day moving average is $83.94. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

