IQE (LON:IQE) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) fell 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25.45 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25.60 ($0.34). 2,284,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 3,225,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.65 ($0.36).

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £247.51 million, a P/E ratio of -853.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 28.06.

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. The company manufactures and sells compound semiconductor materials for the wireless market which includes radio frequency devices for wireless communications, and photonics market, that includes applications that transmit and sense visible and infrared lights, as well as advanced semiconductor materials related to silicon.

