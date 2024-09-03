Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Trading Up 2.6%

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.48 and last traded at $26.46. 194,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,054,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IRDM shares. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IRDM

Iridium Communications Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7,684.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 109.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.