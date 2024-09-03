Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Trading Up 2.6%

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.48 and last traded at $26.46. 194,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,054,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IRDM shares. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on IRDM
Iridium Communications Price Performance
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.
Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7,684.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 109.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.
Iridium Communications Company Profile
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
