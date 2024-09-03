Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Compass Point

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Compass Point from $18.50 to $16.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IREN has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Iris Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of IREN opened at $7.91 on Friday. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Iris Energy by 373.9% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

