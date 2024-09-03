IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Down 6.9% in August

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,300 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 216,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 3.5% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,266,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 42,494 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 56.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 103,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 37,598 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at $771,000. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 11.2% during the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 44,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at $289,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IRS traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. 29,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

