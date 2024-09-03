iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SGOV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 30,049 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,034,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.54 and a 200 day moving average of $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

