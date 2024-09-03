iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,140,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 10,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,313,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Biotechnology ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,055,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,038,000 after purchasing an additional 420,053 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 578,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,451,000 after buying an additional 14,535 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,059,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 217,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,792,000 after buying an additional 42,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBB traded down $2.51 on Tuesday, hitting $145.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,661. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.77. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $150.17.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.