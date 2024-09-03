iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.01

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.01 and last traded at $80.14, with a volume of 389341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.29.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.75.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

