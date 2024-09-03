iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.01

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.01 and last traded at $80.14, with a volume of 389341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.29.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.75.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Convertible Bond ETF
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Convertible Bond ETF
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.