iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,083 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 5.0% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned about 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $17,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 319.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,922,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,167 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,702,000 after buying an additional 518,671 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,180,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 438,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,614,000 after acquiring an additional 286,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $15,325,000.

DGRO stock opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $62.19.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

