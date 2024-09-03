iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.5% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,439,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,265,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,269,000 after buying an additional 1,183,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,890,000 after buying an additional 1,165,438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $562.09. The stock had a trading volume of 765,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977,183. The business’s fifty day moving average is $552.25 and its 200-day moving average is $532.29. The firm has a market cap of $485.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

