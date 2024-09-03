iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s Largest Position

Northstar Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.3% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $7.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $559.53. 1,835,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,983,516. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $552.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

