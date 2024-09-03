iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Endowment Wealth Management Inc.

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 193,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 186,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,845,000 after buying an additional 8,326 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 231,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IJR stock opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.83. The stock has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

