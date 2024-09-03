iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 401,732 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 227,700 shares.The stock last traded at $60.20 and had previously closed at $60.53.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.79.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41,637 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,093,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,554,000 after acquiring an additional 58,262 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

