iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 60,641 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $26,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 81.8% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 47,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 21,528 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.5% during the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,639,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.88. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $47.83.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

