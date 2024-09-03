iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $47.16

Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.16 and last traded at $47.19, with a volume of 68769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.56.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average is $46.51.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.2779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.
Institutional Trading of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
