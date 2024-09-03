iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $47.16

Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.16 and last traded at $47.19, with a volume of 68769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.56.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average is $46.51.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.2779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Institutional Trading of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

