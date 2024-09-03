iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Holdings Lowered by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 472,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 30,539 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000.

ILCG stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,051. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.26 and a 1-year high of $85.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.89 and a 200 day moving average of $77.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

