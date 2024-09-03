iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Hits New 1-Year High at $106.94

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $106.94 and last traded at $105.24, with a volume of 315022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,644,000. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 49,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,548,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,361,000 after purchasing an additional 489,230 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 444,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,500,000 after purchasing an additional 107,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,164.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,075,000 after purchasing an additional 393,130 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

