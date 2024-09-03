iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 424,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the previous session’s volume of 127,268 shares.The stock last traded at $31.10 and had previously closed at $32.29.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51. The company has a market cap of $570.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.1856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 67,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 34,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 8,739 shares during the period.

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

