iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 424,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the previous session’s volume of 127,268 shares.The stock last traded at $31.10 and had previously closed at $32.29.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51. The company has a market cap of $570.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.1856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.