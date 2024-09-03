iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.24

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.24 and last traded at $37.28, with a volume of 236748 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.16.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Trading Down 4.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PICK. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

