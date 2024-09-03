iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.62

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.62 and last traded at $57.27, with a volume of 4080203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.72.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

