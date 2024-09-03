iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 3.9% of Little House Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.59. 7,647,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,813,027. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $228.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.07.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

