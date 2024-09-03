iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,618,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 406% from the previous session’s volume of 2,493,530 shares.The stock last traded at $110.16 and had previously closed at $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.34 and a 200 day moving average of $110.31.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.4879 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

