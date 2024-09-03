iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,618,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 406% from the previous session’s volume of 2,493,530 shares.The stock last traded at $110.16 and had previously closed at $110.60.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.34 and a 200 day moving average of $110.31.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.4879 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.