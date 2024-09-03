iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,522 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,296. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.19 and its 200-day moving average is $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

