iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,869,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 433.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS opened at $107.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $111.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.