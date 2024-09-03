iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 49,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 55,955 shares.The stock last traded at $71.20 and had previously closed at $71.76.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.78 and a 200-day moving average of $65.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYG. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,448,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,440,000 after buying an additional 38,283 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 139.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

