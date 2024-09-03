iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) is Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $147.76 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.40.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

