Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Receives C$36.36 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.50 to C$36.25 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Insider Activity

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Regan Stewart sold 8,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.65, for a total transaction of C$276,373.04. In related news, Senior Officer Regan Stewart sold 8,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.65, for a total transaction of C$276,373.04. Also, Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 38,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.23, for a total transaction of C$1,213,562.97. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWEL opened at C$31.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.62. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of C$22.10 and a one year high of C$33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

