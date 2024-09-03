Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Sold by Whalen Wealth Management Inc.

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 91.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513,560 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 1.8% of Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3,958.8% during the first quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 4,058,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,945,000 after buying an additional 3,958,828 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,974,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,212,000 after buying an additional 33,339 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,398,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,930,000 after buying an additional 392,471 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,303,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,082,000 after acquiring an additional 740,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $162,690,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.67. The stock had a trading volume of 156,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,711. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.71.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

