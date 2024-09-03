Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Announces $0.51 Dividend

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Jardine Cycle & Carriage stock opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $49.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.94.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It manufactures, assembles, distributes, and retails motor vehicles and motorcycles; and provides aftersales services, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components.

