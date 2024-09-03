Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Announces $0.51 Dividend

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Jardine Cycle & Carriage stock opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $49.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.94.
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile
