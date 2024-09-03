Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Receives $73.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on JSPR. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $328.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.21.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JSPR. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,144,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,343,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Featured Articles

