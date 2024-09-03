Jefferies Financial Group Lowers AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Price Target to $13.00

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AFCG. Compass Point upgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

AFCG traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.38. 133,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,749. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $214.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.03.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 31,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $378,840.15. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,775,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,651,513.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

