Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBRW) Short Interest Update

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Jeffs’ Brands Stock Performance

Jeffs’ Brands stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Jeffs’ Brands has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

Get Jeffs' Brands alerts:

Jeffs’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Jeffs' Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door pet scratches protectors under the PetEvo brand; bag sets, including adjustable stands and boxing gloves, and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand; and products for filtering and purifying air in vehicles under the Zendora brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Jeffs' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffs' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.