Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBRW) Short Interest Update

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Jeffs’ Brands Stock Performance
Jeffs’ Brands stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Jeffs’ Brands has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.
Jeffs’ Brands Company Profile
