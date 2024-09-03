JFG Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,893 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $31,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.82. 184,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,353. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $92.61.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

