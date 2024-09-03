JFG Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 163.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCI traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.14. 141,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.20. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.53.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

