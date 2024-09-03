JFG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,332 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 97,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 17,352 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 307.6% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.22. 54,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,400. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.92.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.