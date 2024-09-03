JFG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,332 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 97,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 17,352 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 307.6% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.22. 54,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,400. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.92.
About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
