JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Tali Notman Sells 11,621 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CRO Tali Notman sold 11,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $314,464.26. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 547,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,812,995.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, August 1st, Tali Notman sold 30,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Tali Notman sold 5,882 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $220,633.82.

On Thursday, June 13th, Tali Notman sold 34,748 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $1,180,042.08.

NASDAQ FROG traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,110. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -57.49 and a beta of 0.96. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.83.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. Research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FROG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on JFrog from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 6.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 60.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 131,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 49,461 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in JFrog in the second quarter worth $30,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

