JoAnne Stephenson Buys 5,000 Shares of Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) Stock

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2024

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LICGet Free Report) insider JoAnne Stephenson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$7.75 ($5.27) per share, with a total value of A$38,725.00 ($26,343.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lifestyle Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing for its homeowners in community in Australia. The company operates communities, including 21 in operation and 9 in planning or development. It serves working, semi-retired, and retired people. The company was formerly known as Namberry Limited and changed its name to Lifestyle Communities Limited in June 2007.

