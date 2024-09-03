Johnson Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 11,984 InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 28,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 6.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 23.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IVT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.66. 1,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,578. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.