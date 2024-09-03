Johnson Financial Group LLC Has $10.71 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Johnson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,937 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises 1.4% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $10,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 141,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,952. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

