Johnson Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Johnson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,042 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,027 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC's holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.73. 187,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,549,610. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average is $48.96. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

