JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Down 1.8%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares dropped 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $220.42 and last traded at $220.77. Approximately 1,928,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 8,994,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $635.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,202.2% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 386,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after purchasing an additional 356,596 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 20,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

