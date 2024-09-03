JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Target Price to $133.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JBL. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.13.

Shares of JBL traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.13. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

