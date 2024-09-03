JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Trading Up 0.4%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10. 126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

JSR Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -132.11 and a beta of 0.63.

JSR Company Profile

JSR Corporation engages in the plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Digital Solutions Business provides lithography, photoresists, multi layered, packaging, cleaning, CMP materials, etc.; colour liquid crystal display, organic electroluminescence display materials, etc.; and heat-resistant transparent resin, functional films, and stereolithography, etc.

