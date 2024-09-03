Karen Marie Rapp Sells 500 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $64,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,199.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Plexus Stock Performance

PLXS stock traded down $5.82 on Tuesday, reaching $122.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,624. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $87.21 and a 52 week high of $132.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.00.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.32 million. Plexus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Institutional Trading of Plexus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Plexus by 0.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,109,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,611,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the second quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

