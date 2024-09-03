Kaspa Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. Kaspa has a market cap of $3.84 billion and approximately $30.70 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kaspa has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kaspa alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,604,905,097 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,601,576,858.063698. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.16047509 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $32,865,301.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kaspa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kaspa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.